Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen attends a press conference on China's domestic market and all-round opening-up for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said Saturday he sees "hope" in the prospect of China-U.S. economic and trade consultations."Teams from both countries are trying their best to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state," Wang, also deputy China International Trade Representative, told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.The two teams have had three rounds of consultations over more than three months, he said.Reaching a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement conforms to the interests of both countries and the world's expectation, Wang said.