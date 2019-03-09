Top legislature to review draft Civil Code in 2020

Liu Junchen, vice chairman of Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a press conference on the legislative work of the NPC for the second session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

China's draft Civil Code will be submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation in 2020, said a senior legislator Saturday.The legislature has began the second phase of formulating the country's long-expected Civil Code following the adoption of its General Provisions in March 2017, said Liu Junchen, vice chairman of Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.Draft sections of the Civil Code were submitted to the NPC Standing Committee as a whole for first reading in August.The draft sections on contract and torts were submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for second review in December, and more sections will follow this year, according to Liu.The draft has six sections, namely provisions on property, contract, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and torts.