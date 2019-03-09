China, US working to reach trade deal to lift all tariffs: Chinese official

Chinese and US officials are continuing trade negotiations and aim to reach a trade agreement that would lift "all tariffs" the two sides imposed on each other's products, a senior Chinese trade official said on Saturday.

And there is hope that the two economic powers could reach an agreement to end the months-long tit-for-tat tariff war that has hurt Chinese and US businesses as well as those around the world, Wang Shouwen, vice minister of commerce and deputy Chinese international trade representative, told a press briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions.

"At the moment, economic and trade teams of the two sides are continuing full-fledged communication and consultations, under the principles and directions set by the leaders of the two countries, to reach an agreement to lift all the tariffs the two sides have imposed on each other," said Wang, who is also a member of the Chinese trade negotiation team, led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Pointing to the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in a meeting in December 2018 as well as substantial progress made by the two teams, Wang said he feels that "there is hope" for a deal.

Wang even gave details about the last round of trade negotiations in Washington at the end of February. To illustrate the hard work by the two sides to find common ground, Wang said Liu and his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer tried food from each other's country and drank hot water instead of coffee or tea.

"Vice Premier Liu had a beef burger and Lighthizer had eggplants with chicken," Wang said in a rare lighthearted moment on the otherwise extremely complex and, at times, tense negotiations.

Since the meeting of the two leaders in December, the two sides have conducted three rounds of high-level talks, with officials on both sides hailing substantial progress but also maintaining that more work still needs to be done.

In a clear sign of progress, the US held off raising a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent, as it planned to do on March 2, if an agreement was not reached.

"So far, all we can say is that hopes for a trade deal are rising, particularly with growing signs from the US side about reaching a deal soon," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Saturday.

In recent days, as Chinese officials focus on the ongoing annual legislative and political consultative sessions, some US media reports have suggested that a deal may come soon.

However, there appear to be some differences in areas such as the lifting of tariffs already imposed and a mechanism to check on compliance to the potential agreement, with some US media reports suggesting that US officials are trying to put clauses in the agreement that would allow the US to impose tariffs on Chinese products if they believe China failed to make good on its commitment.

"That is something definitely unacceptable to the Chinese side. If they can impose tariffs again, then China should also be able to counter," Bai said. "China has made it clear that it wants to continue talks but it will also protect its legitimate rights. We should not be in a rush to make a deal just for the sake of making a deal. It has to be acceptable to both sides."

Wang also reiterated on Saturday that "any mechanism for [checking] the implementation must be a two-way deal, fair and equal."