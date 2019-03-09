4 dead, 4 missing, hundreds evacuated from landslide, flood in central Indonesia

Four people were killed and four others were missing as floods and landslides struck East Nusa Tenggara province of central Indonesia, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.



The disaster has also injured three people and forced 743 villagers to take shelters at government office buildings in Manggarai Barat district of the province, spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.



Scores of houses and a bridge were destroyed and transport access through a main road was paralyzed after the disaster, he told Xinhua via text message.



The evacuation of hundreds of people is underway while rescuers and volunteers are searching for the missing persons, Sutopo said.



The risk assessment of the natural disaster has been carried out by the disaster agency.



Torrential rains were blamed for the natural disaster, Sutopo added.

