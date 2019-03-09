Cooperation between US Midwest, China enters new period: diplomat

Chinese Consul-General in Chicago Zhao Jian said Friday that friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between the US Midwestern states and China are entering a new period.



At a reception held here to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Zhao said "Chicago and the American Midwest not only play a vital role in US political, economic, financial, and cultural affairs, they also play an exceedingly critical role in the advancement of amiable exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States."



China has for many years remained one of the top trade partners for US Midwestern states, as well as an important source of investment.



As China and the United States are the world's two largest economies, the cooperation potential between China and the US Midwest is as vast as ever, Zhao said.



The past four decades of China-US relations have proven that cooperation is the best choice for the two countries, said Zhao.



"We should reflect upon our shared experiences of development, and from this, strive toward a relationship based on coordination, cooperation, and stability for the benefits of the people of the two countries as well as of the world," Zhao added.



Zhao also called on the two countries to foster strategic mutual trust, seek common ground, expand common interests, and further strengthen and promote people-to-people exchanges to construct a solid basis for China-US relations.

