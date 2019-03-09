No decision on Kuwait, Oman co-hosting FIFA World Cup: Qatar official

There is no final decision on the possibility of Kuwait and Oman co-hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Qatar, a Qatari official said on Saturday.



The CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nasser al-Khater said that "Qatar is preparing to host a 32-team tournament and no decision has yet been taken on whether the number of teams will increase to 48 or if there will be co-hosts," according to statements carried by Al Jazeera News Channel.



"Any decision will be based on the outcome of the feasibility study and with the joint consent of FIFA and Qatar," he added.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino hoped to expand the number of teams in the 2022 World Cup.



Qatar is boycotted by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt which accuse Doha of supporting terrorism.



Qatar denies the claim.

