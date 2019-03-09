Xinhua Headlines: Peaceful development, China's steadfast diplomatic path

As its annual Two Sessions are underway, China has once again renewed its pledge to the rest of the world that it will always take the path of peaceful development and stay committed to promoting common prosperity for all countries.

The Two Sessions refer to the annual gathering of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, and that of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is China's top political advisory body.

In the government work report delivered at the opening of the second session of the 13th NPC on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reiterated China's stance on peaceful development, saying that China is ready to participate actively in reforming and improving the global governance system, and to join all other countries in making new contributions to promoting lasting peace and common development across the world.



