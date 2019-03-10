Young Chinese artists to premiere ensemble inspired by Qipao

Four young Chinese artists are to premiere a new and unique ensemble work inspired by Qipao, a classic one-piece, figure-fitting dress for women, on Tuesday in New York City.



Chinese composer and pianist Zhihua Hu, a Global Music Award winner who has worked with many award-winning musicians from all over the world, is to perform her latest composition -- "Woman Who Wears Qipao Dress" with Feifei Yang (Erhu/Vocal), Chen Fan (Pipa) and Wei Sun (Guzheng) in the third Through The Noise Contemporary Concert Tuesday evening at Merkin Concert Hall, one of New York City's finest concert venues.



Through The Noise is a concert series founded by Hu and initiated by professors and student composers at the Manhattan School of Music.



The concert hopes to eventually treasure composers of various backgrounds from different countries and give concerts that truly push the boundaries of what music can be, according to Hu. From Shanghai, China, she started to learn piano at the age of 5 and composition at 10.



The first and second concert series were respectively held in May, 2017 and March, 2018 in New York City. Major participating composers included Germany's Reiko Futing and other artists from West and East.

