Saudi Arabia organizes four-week course to teach basic Chinese in capital

Saudi Arabia is organizing a four-week course to teach basic Chinese in different neighborhoods of the capital Riyadh, Arab News reported Saturday.



In a statement issued recently on its website, the General Department of Education in Riyadh said the course would be offered free of charge twice a week from March 10 to April 4 in the neighbourhood schools.



It would also be broadcast online to benefit the entire educational community, it added.



According to Arab News, the curriculum also provides students with new and broader educational horizons.



During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to China last month, the two countries agreed to include the Chinese language as a curriculum at all stages of education in schools and universities across the Arab country.

