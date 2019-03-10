China calls for adoption of latest technology in environmental conservation

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/10 7:47:20





Xie Zhenhua, China's special representative for climate change affairs, said that for countries to meet the global binding resolutions, they must embrace latest technology as opposed to using traditional ones.



Energy saving equipment, low carbon schemes should be adopted and green economy development should be established, said Xie, at the opening of the second global session of the UN science policy business forum on the environment in Nairobi.



Xie observed that in an effort to meet the environmental conservation goals that had been going on for some time, it is necessary that the global community set long-term development targets as opposed to short term for success to be realized.



He called on the global community to incorporate local communities, non state actors and the academia in their quest to meet environmental conservation resolutions.



Speaking at then event, held ahead of the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly to be held in Nairobi from March 11 to 15, Xie revealed that the approach has worked in China where local communities have been mobilized to take roles in managing climate change.



He said that through the development of climate change adaptation and mitigation, China has created millions of jobs and also developed low carbon pathways in the country.



"We launched carbon market in 2018 and has reinforced the application of energy saving appliances that are used at home or for commercial purposes in all parts of the country," he added.



Xie revealed that through partnership, the government has helped address climate change and air pollution in major cities and is on the move to meeting the



The official called for investments in clean energy, adding that the existing global clean energy can meet the needs of human demands if the existing new technologies are applied.



About 2,000 delegates, including environment ministers, industry executives, scholars and campaigners are expected to attend the five-day assembly, which may adopt resolutions that will revitalize the global green agenda.

China's top climate envoy on Saturday called on global leaders to embrace latest technology in environmental conservation efforts to meet the global resolutions.Xie Zhenhua, China's special representative for climate change affairs, said that for countries to meet the global binding resolutions, they must embrace latest technology as opposed to using traditional ones.Energy saving equipment, low carbon schemes should be adopted and green economy development should be established, said Xie, at the opening of the second global session of the UN science policy business forum on the environment in Nairobi.Xie observed that in an effort to meet the environmental conservation goals that had been going on for some time, it is necessary that the global community set long-term development targets as opposed to short term for success to be realized.He called on the global community to incorporate local communities, non state actors and the academia in their quest to meet environmental conservation resolutions.Speaking at then event, held ahead of the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly to be held in Nairobi from March 11 to 15, Xie revealed that the approach has worked in China where local communities have been mobilized to take roles in managing climate change.He said that through the development of climate change adaptation and mitigation, China has created millions of jobs and also developed low carbon pathways in the country."We launched carbon market in 2018 and has reinforced the application of energy saving appliances that are used at home or for commercial purposes in all parts of the country," he added.Xie revealed that through partnership, the government has helped address climate change and air pollution in major cities and is on the move to meeting the Paris Agreement goal.The official called for investments in clean energy, adding that the existing global clean energy can meet the needs of human demands if the existing new technologies are applied.About 2,000 delegates, including environment ministers, industry executives, scholars and campaigners are expected to attend the five-day assembly, which may adopt resolutions that will revitalize the global green agenda.