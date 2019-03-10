Chinese leaders stress reform, legislation, poverty relief

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, joins deliberation with deputies from Jilin Province at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, joins deliberation with deputies from Chongqing at the second session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, joins deliberation with deputies from Guizhou Province at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Senior Chinese leaders on Saturday stressed reform, legislation and poverty alleviation at the annual legislative session.Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Zhao Leji, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when they separately joined deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) in group deliberations.Premier Li Keqiang called for efforts to deepen reform and opening up, improve business environment, unleash the vitality of state-owned and private enterprises, and strengthen the real economy to promote stable and healthy economic development.Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, called for high-quality legislation to promote high-quality development. He said legislation should better contribute to economic and social development and help accomplish major reform tasks.Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said disciplinary inspection and supervision organs should strengthen efforts to deal with corruption and misconduct in poverty alleviation, so as to provide a strong guarantee for winning the battle against poverty.