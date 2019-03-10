Tourists enjoy scenery of flowers in blossom in China's Jiangsu Province

Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2019 shows tourists visiting the Meihuashan (Plum Blossom Hill) scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As temperature rises, people go out to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom in early spring. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

Tourists visit the Meihuashan (Plum Blossom Hill) scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2019. As temperature rises, people go out to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom in early spring. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

