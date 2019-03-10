Spring exhibition of China wedding expo held in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/10 8:09:49

Photo taken on March 9, 2019 shows a show during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 9, 2019 shows wedding candies displayed during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A consultant introduces wedding photo service to customers during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 9, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A French sales consultant introduces French wedding ceremony to a customer during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 9, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 9, 2019 shows a show during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A sales consultant introduces wedding dress to a customer during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 9, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A sales consultant introduces wedding bedding to customers during the spring exhibition of China wedding expo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 9, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

