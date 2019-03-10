In pics: Yinjing Primary School in southwest China's Yunnan

A teacher gives guidance to a Burmese student at Yinjing Primary School in Yinjing Village in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 8, 2019. Yinjing Primary School is located on the border of China and Myanmar and it has a total of 135 students, including 36 students from Myanmar. (Photo:Xinhua)

A Burmese student recites poetry in class at Yinjing Primary School in Yinjing Village in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 8, 2019. Yinjing Primary School is located on the border of China and Myanmar and it has a total of 135 students, including 36 students from Myanmar. (Photo:Xinhua)

A teacher gives guidance to a Burmese student at Yinjing Primary School in Yinjing Village in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 8, 2019. Yinjing Primary School is located on the border of China and Myanmar and it has a total of 135 students, including 36 students from Myanmar. (Photo:Xinhua)

Burmese and Chinese students play game together during the class break at Yinjing Primary School in Yinjing Village in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 8, 2019. Yinjing Primary School is located on the border of China and Myanmar and it has a total of 135 students, including 36 students from Myanmar. (Photo:Xinhua)