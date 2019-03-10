Maslenitsa celebration held at Nikola-Lenivets Art Park in Russia

People have fun in a game to throw pieces of wood into a big stove during the Maslenitsa celebration at the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park in Nikola-Lenivets village, about 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 9, 2019. Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo:Xinhua)

People have fun on a single-log bridge during the Maslenitsa celebration at the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park in Nikola-Lenivets village, about 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 9, 2019. Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo:Xinhua)

People have fun during the Maslenitsa celebration at the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park in Nikola-Lenivets village, about 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 9, 2019. Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo:Xinhua)