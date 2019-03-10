152 recruits inducted into Indian army after completing training

Recruits of the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) are seen during a passing-out parade in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 9, 2019. A total of 152 recruits were formally inducted into the Indian army after completing their training. (Photo:Xinhua)

Recruits of the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) march during a passing-out parade in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 9, 2019. A total of 152 recruits were formally inducted into the Indian army after completing their training. (Photo:Xinhua)

Recruits of the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) march during a passing-out parade in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 9, 2019. A total of 152 recruits were formally inducted into the Indian army after completing their training. (Photo:Xinhua)