152 recruits inducted into Indian army after completing training

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/10 8:45:50

Recruits of the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) are seen during a passing-out parade in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 9, 2019. A total of 152 recruits were formally inducted into the Indian army after completing their training. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Recruits of the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) march during a passing-out parade in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 9, 2019. A total of 152 recruits were formally inducted into the Indian army after completing their training. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

