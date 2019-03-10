People participate in Illuminate Yaletown light art festival in Vancouver

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/10 8:50:31

People look at an illuminated art installation in the street at the Illuminate Yaletown light art festival in Vancouver, Canada, March 8, 2019. Illuminate Yaletown is an outdoor light art festival, which brings artists and designers to showcase their creativity by using light. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
