Enlighten Festival held in Canberra, Australia

A hot air balloon attracts a crowd of visitors during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor sits beside a dog-shaped illumination under a tree during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

Hot air balloons attract a crowd of visitors during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

A family visits the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

A dragonfly installation is lit up during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

A child with a balloon light is seen during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

A hot air balloon attracts a crowd of visitors during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

A boy takes pictures with illuminated angel wings during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, on March 8, 2019. Canberra's annual Enlighten Festival will run from March 1 to 17 this year. (Photo:Xinhua)