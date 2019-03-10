Chinese political advisors pool wisdom for economic development, ecological conservation

Chinese political advisors gathered in Beijing Saturday to offer suggestions for the nation's economic development and ecological conservation.



Fourteen members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) addressed a plenary meeting of the second session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People.



Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, was present at Saturday's meeting.



The CPPCC is an important organ for CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation. It is a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialist consultative body.



The annual session, which opened on March 3, will run until March 13.

