Chinese SOEs' BRI projects faring well: official

Projects undertaken by China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) have been faring well and are playing increasingly important roles, the country's top SOEs regulator said Saturday.
The BRI is welcomed by a growing number of countries and regions as BRI projects have helped creat jobs and develop local economies, Xiao Yaqing, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.
Xiao said it is required by the commission that SOEs should abide by internationally accepted rules as well as local laws and regulations in BRI projects, to ensure the quality, sustainability and long-term profitability of the projects.