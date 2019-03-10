Palace Museum, Bank of China to work together on cultural development

The Palace Museum will work with the Bank of China (BOC) to promote Chinese culture, according to a strategic cooperation agreement between the museum and the bank.



The Palace Museum and the BOC signed the agreement on March 4, according to a press release on the website of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.



The museum and BOC will work for a long-term and stable partnership in various areas including conservation of cultural heritage of the museum, the development and marketing of cultural products, according to the agreement.



With a broad international network and a large number of partners abroad, the BOC promised to cooperate with the museum in cultural exchange projects for promoting Chinese culture and the museum.



The BOC and Palace Museum share the vision and ideal for protecting and promoting traditional culture, which is the basis for cooperation, said Shan Jixiang, the museum's curator, at a signing ceremony on Monday.



The cooperation will bring people better service and products, he said.

