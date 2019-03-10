Rising temperature brings tourism boom at Mount Huashan scenic area

Toutists take selfies at the scenic area of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 9, 2019. As temperature rises, tourism boom is seen at Mount Huashan scenic area. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 9, 2019 shows tourists visiting the scenic area of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As temperature rises, tourism boom is seen at Mount Huashan scenic area. (Photo:Xinhua)

Tourists visit the scenic area of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 9, 2019. As temperature rises, tourism boom is seen at Mount Huashan scenic area. (Photo:Xinhua)

