China to firmly advance financial market opening-up by announced timetable: central bank governor

Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang attends a press conference on the financial reform and development for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

China has implemented most of the financial market opening up measures it announced last year, central bank governor Yi Gang said here Sunday."We believe the opening up of China's financial market is conducive to both China and the world," Yi told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.The governor of the People's Bank of China said the country will firmly advance the opening up of the financial market in accordance with the timetable announced at last year's Boao Forum for Asia.