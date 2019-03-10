MAC apologizes for omitting Taiwan on map of China in promotional email

File photo: VCG

MAC Cosmetics, a New-York headquartered cosmetics retailer under the Estee Lauder umbrella, has apologized for posting a map of China that omitted the island of Taiwan in a Women's Day promotional email campaign to US customers, saying it will resend a corrected version as soon as possible.The promotion consisted of maps of several countries with different types of make-up under the tagline "Girl Power.""MAC always respects and supports the one-China policy," said the company on Saturday in a statement posted on its Sina Weibo account. MAC also said in the apology that the company will further strengthen its process management and staff training to prevent such incidents from happening.However, the claim that it "sincerely apologizes to Chinese consumers and netizens" and the swift responses were not enough to quash Chinese consumers' anger.Netizens also said there were omissions in the maps of other countries, such as the US map, which did not include Alaska or Hawaii."Can't MAC be more careful? Such a basic mistake," said a Sina Weibo user named Dulianjiaolian."I'm Chinese first, then a consumer, only if you respect the market can the market feed you back," a netizen named Mumusan posted."Haven't there been enough similar incidents in the past to learn from?" a Weibo user named Yangguangshagndetaiyan posted.MAC is the latest of several companies that have apologized to Chinese customers.Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana apologized in a video on Chinese social media in November last year after promotional videos was seen as racist and subsequent insulting remarks made by the Instagram account of Gabbana drew public ire.US clothing retailer Gap in May 2018 apologized to China over a map on a T-shirt released in overseas markets that omitted South Tibet, the island of Taiwan and the South China Sea.