Beijing to install facial recognition systems in all public rental housing complexes by June

Beijing is expected to install facial recognition systems into all public rental housing complexes by June of this year, the Xinhua Agency reported Saturday.



The report said that some public rental housing complexes have already piloted facial recognition systems from the end of last year, citing an official from the Beijing Public Housing Center, as the move can prevent subletting and also ensure the safety of the community.



"Subletting destroys social justice," the official said.



The report said that more than 100,000 individual pieces of facial data about tenants has been collected in the database so far.



Public rental housing is mainly provided for low- and middle-income residents and workers without housing.



Households who illegally sublet a public rental unit are not allowed to apply for public rental housing within five years, according to rules released by the Beijing Municipal Government in December last year.



The Global Times in February reported that hospitals in Beijing have included information about 2,100 scalpers in their facial recognition databases, which has helped more than 30 medical institutes in the capital to better crack down on scalpers - people who line up for medical appointments and then sell them on for profit.





