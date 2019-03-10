First 500-meter-long steel rail successfully laid on ballastless tracks of Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway

A construction machine pushes out the long steel rail of the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in Gonggar County of Shannan Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 8, 2019. The first 500-meter-long steel rail was successfully laid on the ballastless tracks of the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway on Friday. The Lhasa-Nyingchi railway will help improve the railway network as well as transportation infrastructure along the railway, pushing forward the economic and social development in the region. (Photo:Xinhua)

