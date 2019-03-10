Zhengzhou launches Zhengzhou Photo Biennial 2020

Visitors at the ceremony Photo: Courtesy of Meng Xiangning





On Wednesday, the municipal government of Zhengzhou in Central China's Henan Province announced the dates for the Zhengzhou Photo Biennial 2020 at the city's Shengda Art Gallery on Wednesday.



The biennial, the city's third, is scheduled to be held in May, 2020, and aims to showcase the city's international connections and famous local scenery.



Following the previous themes Start from the East and Walk with the Times, the third event will take Guarding a Shared Home as its theme and focus on major global issues such as economic development, environmental protection, sharing resources and establishing green ecosystems. According to the organizers, "home" doesn't just refer to where people live, but also a spiritual home where our minds can find rest.



