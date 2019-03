People spend time at Al-Azhar Park during warm spring day in Egypt

A man takes pictures on the lawn at Al-Azhar Park during a warm spring day in Cairo, Egypt, March 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)



Photo taken on March 9, 2019 shows an Egyptian girl wearing face painting at Al-Azhar Park during a warm spring day in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: Xinhua)



Boys play games on the lawn at Al-Azhar Park during a warm spring day in Cairo, Egypt, March 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People spend time on the lawn at Al-Azhar Park during a warm spring day in Cairo, Egypt, March 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)