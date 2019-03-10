Economic outlook in 2019 hinges on US uncertainties

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT
Following the synchronized global economic expansion of 2017, last year was marked by asynchronous growth. With the exception of the US, many countries experienced slowdowns. Concerns over US inflation, the US Federal Reserve's policy trajectory, trade wars, Italy's national budget, and debt woes, combined with China's slowdown, and emerging-market fragilities, led to a sharp fall in global equity markets by the end of 2018.
The good news at the start of 2019 was the risk of an outright global recession was low. Now, the bad news is we are heading into a year of synchronized global deceleration; growth will fall toward - and, in some cases, below - potential in most regions.
The year started with a rally in risky assets (US and global equities) after the 4Q bloodbath of 2018, when concerns over Fed interest-rate hikes along with Chinese and US growth, tanked many markets. The Fed has pivoted toward renewed dovishness, the US has maintained stable growth, and China's macroeconomic easing has shown promise in containing the country's slowdown.
Whether such conditions last will depend on many factors. First, there is the Fed. Markets are now pricing in the Fed's monetary policy pause for the entire year, but the US labor market remains robust.
If wages accelerate and produce even moderate inflation above 2 percent, fears of at least two more rate hikes could return, possibly shocking markets and leading to a tightening of financial conditions. That, in turn, would revive US growth concerns.
Second, if worries about a Chinese slowdown resurface, markets could be affected. On the other hand, stabilized growth would renew market confidence.
Fourth, the eurozone is slowing down, and it remains to be seen whether it is heading toward lower potential growth or something worse. The outcome will be determined both by national-level variables - such as political developments in France, Italy, and Germany - and broader regional and global factors.
A "hard" Brexit
would have a negative impact on business and investor confidence in the United Kingdom and the European Union alike. US President Donald Trump extending his trade war to the European automotive sector would undercut EU growth, not just in Germany.
Much will depend on how "Euroskeptic" parties fare in the European Parliament elections this May. The results will add to the uncertainties surrounding European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's successor and the future of eurozone monetary policy.
Fifth, the US' dysfunctional domestic politics could add to global uncertainties. The recent government shutdown suggests that every upcoming negotiation over the budget and the debt ceiling will turn into a partisan war of attrition.
A forthcoming report from special counsel Robert Mueller could lead to impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump. By the end of 2018, the fiscal stimulus from the Republican tax cuts will become a fiscal drag, possibly weakening growth.
Sixth, US equity markets and elsewhere are still overvalued, even after the recent correction. As wage costs rise, weaker US earnings and profit margins in the coming months could be an unwelcome surprise. With highly indebted firms facing the possibility of increasing short- and long-term borrowing costs, and with many tech stocks in need of further corrections, the danger of another risk-off episode and market correction cannot be ruled out.
Seventh, oil prices may be driven down by a potential supply glut, owing to factors including US shale production and failures by OPEC countries to cooperate with one another to constrain output. While low oil prices are good for consumers, they tend to weaken US stocks and markets in oil-exporting economies similar to 2016, while raising concerns about corporate defaults in the energy.
The future of emerging market economies will depend on slowdowns in the US and China, higher US inflation rates, and a subsequent tightening by the Fed, trade wars, a stronger dollar, and falling oil and commodity prices.
Though there is a cloud over the global economy, the silver lining is that it has made the major central banks more dovish, starting with the Fed and the People's Bank of China, and followed by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and others.
Still, the fact that most central banks are in a highly accommodative position means there is little room for additional monetary easing. Even if fiscal policy wasn't constrained in most regions, stimulus tends to happen only after a growth stall is underway, and usually with a significant lag.
There may be enough positive factors to make this a relatively decent year for the global economy. However, if some of the negative scenarios outlined above materialize, the synchronized slowdown of 2019 could lead to a global growth stall and sharp market downturn in 2020.The author is CEO of Roubini Macro Associates and professor at the Stern School of Business, NYU. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2019. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn