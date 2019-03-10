People visit 2019 Canada Blooms in Toronto, Canada

People visit the 2019 Canada Blooms in Toronto, Canada, March 8, 2019. The annual world-class event connects people to the joys and benefits of nature through experiences with gardens and flowers from March 8 to 17. (Photo: Xinhua)

A dress made of real flowers is seen during the 2019 Canada Blooms in Toronto, Canada, March 8, 2019. The annual world-class event connects people to the joys and benefits of nature through experiences with gardens and flowers from March 8 to 17. (Photo: Xinhua)

People look at hats made from plants during the 2019 Canada Blooms in Toronto, Canada, March 8, 2019. The annual world-class event connects people to the joys and benefits of nature through experiences with gardens and flowers from March 8 to 17. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman looks at a flower artwork during the 2019 Canada Blooms in Toronto, Canada, March 8, 2019. The annual world-class event connects people to the joys and benefits of nature through experiences with gardens and flowers from March 8 to 17. (Photo: Xinhua)



