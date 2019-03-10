Young Chinese artists to premiere ensemble inspired by traditional 'qipao'

Four young Chinese artists are to premiere a new and unique ensemble work inspired by qipao, the traditional Chinese one-piece, figure-fitting dress for women, on Tuesday in New York.



Chinese composer and pianist Hu Zhihua , a Global Music Award winner who has worked with many award-winning musicians from all over the world, is to perform her latest composition "Woman Who Wears Qipao Dress" with Yang Feifei, Fan Chen and Sun Wei in the third Through The Noise Contemporary Concert Tuesday evening at Merkin Concert Hall, one of New York's finest concert venues.



Through The Noise is a concert series founded by Hu and initiated by professors and student composers at the Manhattan School of Music.



The concert hopes to eventually promote composers of various backgrounds from different countries and give concerts that truly push the boundaries of what music can be, according to Hu. Hu started to learn piano at the age of 5 and composition at 10.



The first and second concert series were respectively held in May, 2017 and March, 2018 in New York. Major participating composers included Germany's Reiko Futing and other artists from the East and West.





