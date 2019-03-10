Visitors 'Encounter' artist Pang Maokun at new Beijing Minsheng Art Museum solo exhibition

Visitors explore The Encounter with There-Being at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum. Photo: Courtesy of Huang Luran

A milestone in artist Pang Maokun's four-decade-long art career, his new exhibition at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum, The Encounter with There-Being, delves into the evolution of his art style.Divided into four sections - Stage, Viewing the Floating World & Flowers in The Mirror, Maze Mirror Image and Folded Portraits - the exhibition looks back at the artist's creations, including paintings and sketches, in chronological order.According to exhibition curator Yin Shuangxi, the exhibition shows Pang's "vigorous creativity, active and conscious innovation, and sophisticated painting techniques used to highlight an 'aesthetic ideal,' 'Chinese spirit' and the theme of 'humanity' in his art and reveal the significance of 'humanistic ideals' in Western culture since the Renaissance."The abundant works and distinctive styles on display in the exhibition demonstrate the artist's evolving life experiences and idealogy.The exhibition is scheduled to run until April 16.