Learning Chinese

reminder备忘录(bèiwànɡlù)A: I heard that you were scolded during the meeting today?听说你今天开会被批评了？(tīnɡshuō nǐ jīntiān kāihuì bèi pīpínɡ le?)B: Yeah, there's a task I didn't complete.对,有任务没完成。(duì, yǒu rènwù méi wánchénɡ.)A: Is it that you have too much work? So you weren't able to finish?是工作太多了么？没干完？(shì ɡōnɡzuò tàiduō le me? méi ɡànwán?)B: Nope, it's that I completely forgot about it.不是,是完全被我忘了。(búshì, shì wánquán bèi wǒ wànɡ le.)A: You should set a reminder. You can put everything you want to remember there.那你准备个备忘录,把要做的事情都记下来。(nà nǐ zhǔnbèiɡè bèiwànɡlù, bǎ yàozuò de shìqínɡ dōu jìxiàlái.)B: Yeah, this will keep me much more organized.对,这样会有条理很多。(duì,zhèyànɡ huì yǒu tiáolǐ hěnduō.)A: So give it try.那你试试吧。(nà nǐ shìshi ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT