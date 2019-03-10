Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/10 17:43:39
Chat attack

reminder

备忘录

(bèiwànɡlù) 

A: I heard that you were scolded during the meeting today?          

听说你今天开会被批评了？

(tīnɡshuō nǐ jīntiān kāihuì bèi pīpínɡ le?)

B: Yeah, there's a task I didn't complete.               

对,有任务没完成。

(duì, yǒu rènwù méi wánchénɡ.) 

A: Is it that you have too much work? So you weren't able to finish?        

是工作太多了么？没干完？

(shì ɡōnɡzuò tàiduō le me? méi ɡànwán?)

B: Nope, it's that I completely forgot about it.  

不是,是完全被我忘了。

(búshì, shì wánquán bèi wǒ wànɡ le.)

A: You should set a reminder. You can put everything you want to remember there.       

那你准备个备忘录,把要做的事情都记下来。

(nà nǐ zhǔnbèiɡè bèiwànɡlù, bǎ yàozuò de shìqínɡ dōu jìxiàlái.)

B: Yeah, this will keep me much more organized.   

对,这样会有条理很多。

(duì,zhèyànɡ huì yǒu tiáolǐ hěnduō.)

A: So give it try.      

那你试试吧。

(nà nǐ shìshi ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

Posted in: DIALOGUE,CONVERSATION
blog comments powered by Disqus