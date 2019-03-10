Learning Chinese

Chat attack
reminder
备忘录
(bèiwànɡlù)
A: I heard that you were scolded during the meeting today?
听说你今天开会被批评了？
(tīnɡshuō nǐ jīntiān kāihuì bèi pīpínɡ le?)
B: Yeah, there's a task I didn't complete.
对,有任务没完成。
(duì, yǒu rènwù méi wánchénɡ.)
A: Is it that you have too much work? So you weren't able to finish?
是工作太多了么？没干完？
(shì ɡōnɡzuò tàiduō le me? méi ɡànwán?)
B: Nope, it's that I completely forgot about it.
不是,是完全被我忘了。
(búshì, shì wánquán bèi wǒ wànɡ le.)
A: You should set a reminder. You can put everything you want to remember there.
那你准备个备忘录,把要做的事情都记下来。
(nà nǐ zhǔnbèiɡè bèiwànɡlù, bǎ yàozuò de shìqínɡ dōu jìxiàlái.)
B: Yeah, this will keep me much more organized.
对,这样会有条理很多。
(duì,zhèyànɡ huì yǒu tiáolǐ hěnduō.)
A: So give it try.
那你试试吧。
(nà nǐ shìshi ba.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT