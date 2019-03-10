Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Indian prince
5 Social class
10 Drag show toppers
14 Carry by truck
15 Ahead, score-wise
16 Off-Broadway award
17 Resistance units
18 "Breakout" console
19 Drone bee's gender
20 Wines in ceramic urns?
23 Dined
25 Financial ___
26 Big supporter
27 Gold, silver and bronze
29 Romanov ruler
31 ABC a.m. show
34 Teaser ad
35 Tom yum cuisine
36 Dead-ball and live-ball, in MLB history
37 Septet of poisonous wines?
40 Purposes
41 Coastal raptor
42 "You ___ dead!"
43 Bogey minus one
44 Roof problem
45 Popsicle choice
46 Agent, briefly
47 "___ the Bunny" (touch-and-feel book)
48 Tolkien's Treebeard, e.g.
49 Easy-to-swallow wines?
55 Big Australian birds
56 Ancient Aegean region
57 ????
60 "I dare you!"
61 Spirited mount
62 The Big Easy
63 Bravo host Cohen
64 Generic mount
65 Ounce partDOWN
1 P, in Greece
2 Massage reaction
3 Cleared, as a hurdle
4 Plus
5 Ring-tailed mammals
6 Started a poker pot
7 Heineken symbol
8 Whig's opponent
9 Dumpster fire
10 "Wonder ___" (2017 film)
11 Vowel-shaped beam
12 ___ the lily
13 Observes
21 Eagle claw
22 Sound after "hardy"
23 Intensifies
24 Saintly Mother
28 Iowa State city
29 Show gratitude to
30 "The Sweetest Taboo" singer
31 Mourns
32 Shock rocker Marilyn
33 Classify
35 Trillion: Prefix
36 Bible book with a "Z"
38 Sauce-filled pizza style
39 1945 conference site
44 Luau memento
45 False front
46 Oxidized
47 Tissue layers
49 Helen of Troy's mother
50 "It's showtime!"
51 ___ pro quo
52 Attend
53 Fed. power dept.
54 Wrap tightly
58 Everglades' state, briefly
59 Thanksgiving tuber
Solution