Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/10 17:48:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Indian prince

  5 Social class

 10 Drag show toppers

 14 Carry by truck

 15 Ahead, score-wise

 16 Off-Broadway award

 17 Resistance units

 18 "Breakout" console

 19 Drone bee's gender

 20 Wines in ceramic urns?

 23 Dined

 25 Financial ___

 26 Big supporter

 27 Gold, silver and bronze

 29 Romanov ruler

 31 ABC a.m. show

 34 Teaser ad

 35 Tom yum cuisine

 36 Dead-ball and live-ball, in MLB history

 37 Septet of poisonous wines?

 40 Purposes

 41 Coastal raptor

 42 "You ___ dead!"

 43 Bogey minus one

 44 Roof problem

 45 Popsicle choice

 46 Agent, briefly

 47 "___ the Bunny" (touch-and-feel book)

 48 Tolkien's Treebeard, e.g.

 49 Easy-to-swallow wines?

 55 Big Australian birds

 56 Ancient Aegean region

 57 ????

 60 "I dare you!"

 61 Spirited mount

 62 The Big Easy

 63 Bravo host Cohen

 64 Generic mount

 65 Ounce part

DOWN

  1 P, in Greece

  2 Massage reaction

  3 Cleared, as a hurdle

  4 Plus

  5 Ring-tailed mammals

  6 Started a poker pot

  7 Heineken symbol

  8 Whig's opponent

  9 Dumpster fire

 10 "Wonder ___" (2017 film)

 11 Vowel-shaped beam

 12 ___ the lily

 13 Observes

 21 Eagle claw

 22 Sound after "hardy"

 23 Intensifies

 24 Saintly Mother

 28 Iowa State city

 29 Show gratitude to

 30 "The Sweetest Taboo" singer

 31 Mourns

 32 Shock rocker Marilyn

 33 Classify

 35 Trillion: Prefix

 36 Bible book with a "Z"

 38 Sauce-filled pizza style

 39 1945 conference site

 44 Luau memento

 45 False front

 46 Oxidized

 47 Tissue layers

 49 Helen of Troy's mother

 50 "It's showtime!"

 51 ___ pro quo

 52 Attend

 53 Fed. power dept.

 54 Wrap tightly

 58 Everglades' state, briefly

 59 Thanksgiving tuber

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
