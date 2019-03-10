Puzzle

1 Indian prince5 Social class10 Drag show toppers14 Carry by truck15 Ahead, score-wise16 Off-Broadway award17 Resistance units18 "Breakout" console19 Drone bee's gender20 Wines in ceramic urns?23 Dined25 Financial ___26 Big supporter27 Gold, silver and bronze29 Romanov ruler31 ABC a.m. show34 Teaser ad35 Tom yum cuisine36 Dead-ball and live-ball, in MLB history37 Septet of poisonous wines?40 Purposes41 Coastal raptor42 "You ___ dead!"43 Bogey minus one44 Roof problem45 Popsicle choice46 Agent, briefly47 "___ the Bunny" (touch-and-feel book)48 Tolkien's Treebeard, e.g.49 Easy-to-swallow wines?55 Big Australian birds56 Ancient Aegean region57 ????60 "I dare you!"61 Spirited mount62 The Big Easy63 Bravo host Cohen64 Generic mount65 Ounce part1 P, in Greece2 Massage reaction3 Cleared, as a hurdle4 Plus5 Ring-tailed mammals6 Started a poker pot7 Heineken symbol8 Whig's opponent9 Dumpster fire10 "Wonder ___" (2017 film)11 Vowel-shaped beam12 ___ the lily13 Observes21 Eagle claw22 Sound after "hardy"23 Intensifies24 Saintly Mother28 Iowa State city29 Show gratitude to30 "The Sweetest Taboo" singer31 Mourns32 Shock rocker Marilyn33 Classify35 Trillion: Prefix36 Bible book with a "Z"38 Sauce-filled pizza style39 1945 conference site44 Luau memento45 False front46 Oxidized47 Tissue layers49 Helen of Troy's mother50 "It's showtime!"51 ___ pro quo52 Attend53 Fed. power dept.54 Wrap tightly58 Everglades' state, briefly59 Thanksgiving tuber

Solution