Horoscope

Happy birthday:



If you lift your head up and take a look around you, you are sure to notice the beauty that is everywhere. A major roadblock will stand between you and your goals today. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 8, 13, 19.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Anger will lead you down a dark path that will take you further from your goals. Stay away from this negative emotion by looking at things objectively. Time will not be on your side today when it comes to a financial decision. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Some quiet time alone is exactly what you need today. Put all social media, phones and other forms of communication aside. With all this noise gone, you may be surprised to find that it is easier to hear what your heart is trying to tell you. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Go out of your way to share your positive energy with others today and you will inspire them to face and overcome the challenges in their lives. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Romance will be the name of the game today. Focus your time on strengthening your relationship and connecting with your partner on a deeper emotional level. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If a relationship causes you pain, it may be time to consider moving on. Although the heartbreak may be difficult to deal with, it is better than staying with somebody you know is not right for you. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will have to make one finally push before your dreams can finally become a reality. Although you may want to head out for some fun this evening, work should still be a priority. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You already have a lot on your plate right now, so something is bound to get lost in the shuffle if you try to take on even more. Knowing your limits will be the key to getting ahead. Financial concerns should be made a priority. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The blues may have you feeling down today. The best way to combat these feelings is to focus on the positive. Spending time with friends or listening to music will help bring a smile to your face. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Time will fly by quicker than you expect today. Try not to pack your schedule with numerous events. It would be wiser to focus on one or two more important things. Open your mind to new perspectives and fortune will find you. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may have to face a number of challenges today. Fortunately, your past experiences have equipped you with the skills you need to deal with them. You will come across several deals if you head out shopping. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It's time to expand your circle of friends. Take time out tonight to engage in social activities. Lady Luck will favor the bold today, so make sure you take some chances! ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time to throw caution to the wind and seek out adventure. Excitement will not be able to find you if you continue to play it safe. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭

