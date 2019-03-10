Japanese ACG culture doorway to strengthening China-Japan ties

Promotional material for Natsume's Book of Friends the movie: Tied to the Temporal World Photo: IC

Promotional material for Mazinger Z: Infinity Photo: IC

Promotional material for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Photo: Courtesy of TableFilm

March will be a huge month for Chinese fans of anime as several animated films based on Japanese manga titles are showing in Chinese mainland theaters, including My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on Friday. Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers (called quirks) in a world where they have become the norm, but who still dreams of becoming a hero himself. He is taken under the wing of the world's greatest hero, who shares his powers with Izuku after recognizing his potential and later enrolls him in a high school for heroes in training.My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the first film in the franchise that crosses manga, TV anime and video games, debuted in Japan in August 2018. Now after half a year of waiting, fans in China will finally be able to see it on the big screen. And it is not alone, before My Hero Academia arrives, two anime films, Natsume's Book of Friends the Movie: Tied to the Temporal World and Mazinger Z: Infinity, made their respective mainland debuts on Thursday and Friday.According to a survey from Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, Japanese films are becoming increasingly popular among Chinese audiences. And anime is clearly the tip of the spear. From 2016 to 2018, the only Japanese films that managed to earn more than 100 million yuan ($15 million) at the mainland box office were anime films.The biggest standout was Shinkai Makoto's anime Your Name in 2016, which earned 570 million yuan in the Chinese mainland. Its photorealistic scenery, beautiful music and short but complex story, common features for anime, helped make this film a success.Despite this success, however, the major audience demographic for anime films in China is still the 25 and under crowd. For these films to enter the mainstream and have a long-lasting impact, they will have to appeal to a larger audience.The conversation around anime is not limited to box-office revenue. Since ancient times, cultural communication has always played a major role in China-Japan relations. In addition to using film as a way to bridge cultures, Chinese and Japanese government and government-related institutions have been holding various kinds of cultural events to promote friendship between the two neighbors. For example, in December 2018 the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Embassy of Japan in China kicked off the mainland tour of an exhibition focusing on Japan's famous manga series One Piece with the support of local governments in China. From this, it's easy to see that the Chinese government recognizes pop culture's ability to bring people together.Cultural communication between the two countries is frequent and easy due to their geographical proximity. Young people are an important part of these exchanges as the similar yet unique cultures of China and Japan entices them to get to know more about their counterparts.Keita Saito is an exchange student from Kobe University currently studying in Peking University's School of Economics. Because Japanese writing makes use of many Chinese characters, Saito thought Chinese was the perfect choice when it came to learning a second language. When he was offered the opportunity to study in China as an exchange student he jumped at the chance. To prepare for the exchange, he began studying Chinese in earnest and even traveled to the country ahead of time to visit some of China's most famous historical sites.Saito said he is happy to be taking part in the cultural communication between the two countries and has noticed that since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited China in 2018, China and Japan has continued to grow closer.Saito told the Global Times that the impact of pop culture is quite obvious. He noted that many of his Chinese friends began to learn Japanese because of a Japanese film or drama. He also explained that he feels it is easier for young people to talk with each other when chatting about entertaining topics such as movies, music or games, instead of having discussions on serious and dry historical events.However, he noted that there are still some roadblocks that lie in the way."Some older people in China still hating what Japanese troops did to China [during World War II]," Saito said."And many Japanese people believe stereotypes about Chinese tourists, which influences cultural exchanges as well.""As students, our job is to value our chance to study in the other country," Saito said."A strong and close relationship between the two countries must be formed by Chinese and Japanese step by step."