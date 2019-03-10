Tunisian health minister resigns

Govt probes deaths of 11 newborns at maternity clinic

Tunisia's health minister Abdel-­Raouf El-Sherif resigned Saturday after 11 babies mysteriously died within 24 hours in a hospital in the capital, state news agency TAP said.



Authorities on Saturday launched multiple investigations into the sudden deaths of the newborn babies.



The health ministry was conducting medical and hygiene checks and probing the management of the hospital pharmacy after the babies died Thursday and Friday at the ­Rabta clinic, a spokesman told AFP.



Prosecutors said they had opened a judicial inquiry into the deaths.



The Tunisian pediatrics society wrote in a Facebook statement that "elements of the ongoing investigation" pointed to an infection caused by an intravenous feeding product.



The association called on the authorities to "shed light" on the situation and recalled the "precarious conditions in which health professionals work."



The health ministry said in a statement that "preventive measures and treatment have been taken to avoid other victims and to ensure the health status of other babies in the maternity ward."



The independent Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights called on the health minister to resign over the deaths.



The public health ­system, once a source of pride in ­Tunisia, has been hit by management and financial problems that lowered standards and caused drug shortages.





