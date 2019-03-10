Nearly 100 injured in Japan ferry collision

At least 87 passengers in a high-speed ferry were injured in an apparent collision with a marine ­animal in the Sea of Japan on Saturday, coast guards and media said.



Five people were seriously injured in the ­accident, which occurred just before the hydrofoil was due to arrive on Sado Island after a short trip from the mainland, the Japan Coast Guard said.



It is likely the ferry hit a whale, as both humpbacks and minkes are often found in the area, public broadcaster NHK quoted a marine wildlife expert as saying.



"It was a huge impact," a passenger told NHK. "One person was bleeding."



There was damage to the back of the vessel, ­local media said, but the ferry - with 121 passengers and four crew on board - reached its destination without outside help, local media said.





