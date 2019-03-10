Eight Chinese among 157 killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

An Ethiopian Airlines jet. File photo: IC

The Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday killed all 157 people on board,including eight Chinese citizens, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported..Embassy officials in Ethopia are heading to the airport to get the passengers list as soon as possible, The Chinese Embassy in Kenya told GT by phone.The state affiliated Fana Broadcasting cited the company as saying that there were no survivors on the flight. The company said flight ET302 bound for Narobi took off on 8:38 am and crashed soon after takeoff."It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight, but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest of the flight," the airline said in a statement.This flight usually has a number of Chinese passengers. It is a connecting flight for Chinese cities like Beijing and Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, a person familiar with Ethiopian affairs told the Global Times on Sunday.The airline said the plane was a Boeing 737 800 Max.The airline said there were 33 different nationalities on board.Ethiopian Airlines is the continent's largest airline in terms of destinations and passengers served.