Experts comment on possible breakthrough case of HIV-positive London patient

A laboratory technician conducts HIV tests at the Disease Control and Prevention Center of Handan, North China's Hebei Province, on November 30, 2018. Photo: VCG

Prof. Li Taisheng, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Peking Union Medical College Hospital



Prof. Li Taisheng Photo: Courtesy of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital

A dissertation published in the journal "Nature" claimed that a London patient possibly became the second person in the world to be "cured" of HIV following the successful "cure" of the "Berlin patient", as the virus had not rebounded in the anonymous male patient for 18 months without antiretroviral therapy, according to CNN.The patient was confirmed HIV positive in 2003 and diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2012. In 2016, he accepted stem cell transportation from a donor of bone marrow harboring the CCR5Δ32 mutation and chemotherapy. Sixteen months later, the patient stopped antiretroviral therapy, and was found to be free of HIV in the following 18 months.CD4 and CCR5 genes work as a viral co-receptor that facilitate the HIV entry. CXCR4 acts as another co-receptor for the entry of a few other HIV. One percent of Caucasians are born HIV immune because of CCR5 mutation.While the world hailed the miraculous "cure", many questions have been raised. Global Times reporters Li Lei and Li Qiao(GT) took comments from Chinese HIV researchers on this possible breakthrough.As far as I am concerned, the result was made based on scientific research, which is definitely a significant discovery as it serves as sound proof that the CCR5Δ32 mutation is a way to fight against HIV. It's only the second case of an HIV-infected person being "cured", but serves as a guideline for the functional cure and "cure" of HIV-infected people in the future.In HIV treatment, the term "cure" is hardly used, and the "cure" of the Berlin patient is placed in quotation marks. Ideally, we use the term "functional cure", which refers to HIV being kept in check without the use of medications for at least one year. It is a threshold that is difficult to break through, as well as one of the goals of HIV research in China.First, the CCR5Δ32 mutation is very rare. I did research on thousands of HIV infection cases, and found none.In China, 60 percent of HIV infections are of HIV subtype AE, half of which are CXCR4 tropism, and bone marrow transplantation targeting CCR5Δ32 cannot clean the CXCR4 tropic HIV.Even in Western countries, the CCR5Δ32 mutation is only found in one percent of the population. Additionally, successful match rates for stem cell grafts are as low as 0.001 percent. The two factors make the probability of "curing" HIV infection as low as 0.00001 percent, despite the rejection.The method cannot be widely applied, not only in China, but also in Western countries. While HIV can be effectively curbed and patients can lead normal lives as long as they stick to medications under the doctor's instruction.It could be the second successful HIV cure case in special treatment circumstances.This HIV infected patient was very sick with cancer, so his doctors decided to try the high risk stem cell transplant procedure to save his life and is not applicable to normal AIDS patients. Actually, this transplant was not intended to cure his HIV.Aside from the expense, this is a very high risk treatment. Currently, HIV patients can stay fit and well, having close to normal lifespans by taking antiretroviral drugs, which are free of charge in China and many other countries.It is not an accident, since research teams have "cured" the second AIDS case by using the same methodology. There is a good chance of success.But the transplant is risky. First, a patient's immune system has to be destroyed to allow the transplants to survive in the host. The patient has to be kept in a sterile environment and also has to take large doses of antibiotics to avoid infections.A graft-versus-host reaction is another risk, since the graft can attack the host in the immune-compromised patient. Therefore, HIV patients without life threatening cancer should not undergo such high risk transplant therapy.