Missions abroad

A general view of the damaged Hanuman Dhoka palace in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal Photo: Courtesy of Yuan Mengxi/CACH

A general view of the working site at the Hanuman Dhoka palace Photo: Courtesy of Yuan Mengxi/CACH

Nepali carpenters working at the Hanuman Dhoka palace site Photo: Courtesy of Yuan Mengxi/CACH

Spending more than 200 days a year overseas does not perturb Chinese conservationist Guo Qianru, as she is with a Chinese team to help Nepal restore a renowned palace at a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kathmandu.The Hanuman Dhoka palace, a complex of structures located at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, was severely damaged in a devastating earthquake in April 2015.Six months after the tremor, Guo, with six other Chinese engineers from the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage (CACH), started restoration work on the site."We are hiring local Nepali workers to help restore the building as they have better knowledge of this building from a historical point of view," Guo told the Global Times in an exclusive interview, adding that there are about 80 Nepali carpenters and bricklayers to work on the project.Ancient building restoration often requires using original materials as much as possible, but restoring the complex is not just about putting fallen parts back.The iconic nine-story tower, which has huge tourism value as it offers a panoramic view of the entire valley, had three of its stories crumbled in the 2015 temblor. Other buildings in the complex also suffered heavy damage.It was during King Prithvi Narayan Shah's reign that the palace was expanded to its current scale in 1770, with three towers named after the valley's three cities Patan, Kirtipur and Bhaktapur. The palace consists of four towers at the corners and a yard in the middle.The site was once under restoration under UN's cultural arm UNESCO in the 1970s, but wear and tear over time and earthquake damage left the Chinese team with a mountain to climb."Safety is the top priority in the restoration work, we have to eliminate safety risks in the damaged building, from structural level to interior decoration," Guo told the Global Times, noting it is mandatory that workers wear a yellow safety hat and put on a harness when going up to the upper scaffolding.The monsoon season in the summer will slow down work a little as engineers need to check if it causes extra damage to the complex, Guo said.Contradictory ideas on the restoration do exist, but some obstacles can be overcome through negotiations."There were also tensions in recognizing the relics, as in China we believe some damaged areas are also part of history, while the Nepali workers believe all damaged parts need to be repaired," Guo said.During the restoration under UNESCO last century, a beam was added to strengthen the palace's structure, which the Nepalese want removed to show the original façade. But it was rejected by the Chinese team as removing the beam might affect the stability of the building."We need to have frequent coordination with local authorities at every level and thoroughly abide by local culture," she said.There is a courtyard in the complex which was open only to Hindu pilgrims. Although the Chinese engineers wanted it to be included in the restoration work, "local tradition must be respected," Guo said.Restoring the damaged woodcraft in the building was once a headache for Guo, as the Chinese team does not have the deep knowledge of those exquisite carving works which involve religious art cpts that only local craftsmen can understand.To preserve the original structure and style, local materials such as timber and bricks have been used by the craftsmen for repair of the palace steeped in ancient art.As there's not enough room at the Kathmandu Durbar Square for assembling the framework materials, Nepali authorities established a ground at the National Museum of Nepal for the workers to prepare the components before moving them to the square."We have to assemble the components at the museum square, label each component with a number before disassembling and sending them to the restoration site for reassembling," Guo said.Thanks to Chinese government funding, the restoration process remains smoothly and receives praise from local people, compared with other restoration works in Nepal which are funded by charity foundations or NGOs.The Chinese engineers also offer research into the site to Nepali authorities as old documents were damaged through history.As of February 2019, nearly 50 percent of the total restoration work at the complex had been completed, Guo said, noting that the Chinese team is expected to finish restoring the site by 2022.Chinese overseas aid restoration work is not only taking place in Nepal, as the Chinese conservationists have undertaken similar work for two decades in Cambodia's Angkor - which houses numerous religious monuments - with restoration of Chau Say Tevoda and Ta Keo Temple completed.Yuan Mengxi, a Chinese conservationist working in Angkor, said the rich experience of the Chinese team in Cambodia will also contribute to other overseas Chinese missions."Different countries have different working styles, but thanks to our rich experience in Cambodia, where we learnt about international cooperation in restoration, other overseas missions will benefit from it," Yuan said.Thanks to the successful restoration work the engineers have undertaken at Chau Say Tevoda and Ta Keo Temple, Cambodian authorities have decided that China will lead the international restoration work of the Royal Palace in Angkor expected to start later this year.There is an ongoing debate in China over the work as some opined that helping restore foreign structures is a waste of money as it does not financially benefit China.Chai Xiaoming, director of the CACH, believes cultural exchanges will help China in other ways."If we are only seeking benefits in helping other countries restore their ancient buildings, we'd better call ourselves thieves than conservationists," Chai told the Global Times."Doing such work will earn the trust of local people, which will help reduce misunderstanding between China and other countries."