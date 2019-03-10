Italian PM sets conditions over rail link to defuse crisis

Italy's prime minister said on Saturday tenders for a high-speed rail link to France could not be finalized without explicit government approval, buying time to defuse a dispute within the ruling coalition over the project.



The multibillion euro TAV link (Treno Alta Velocita) is backed by Matteo Salvini's League party but strongly opposed by its coalition partner, 5-Star Movement, which argues that Italy's share of the funding would be better spent upgrading existing roads and bridges.



Tensions between the two sides had escalated ahead of a Monday deadline for the company overseeing the project, TELT, to launch tenders to carry out works on it, threatening to bring down the government.



But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a post on Facebook he had asked TELT to halt the finalization of tenders for the rail link because his government had committed to "totally re-discussing" the project.



Conte published a response from TELT, which said it would call for expressions of interest from potential contractors for the French portion of the rail link on Monday, effectively launching the tender process, in order to avoid losing European Union funding.



It said it would not proceed with the definition of contracts without the consent of the Italian and French governments.



Sources close to the matter said it normally takes six months between the launch of tenders and the next phase, when contract specifications are detailed.



TELT also said in its response that it would insert in the tenders a clause that they could be revoked without penalties for the company or the two states involved.



Conte said that Italy would hold discussions with France and the EU in light of a recent cost-benefit analysis commissioned by the Italian government, which found the TAV was a waste of public money.



The TAV is a joint venture between the Italian and French states to link the cities of Turin and Lyon with a 58-kilometer tunnel through the Alps on which work has already begun.





