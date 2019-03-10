China, Trump strive to reach deal

By Wang Cong and Chen Qingqing Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/10 20:33:39

Divergences remain, but US under greater pressure: analysts

A containership approaches the Qingdao Port, East China's Shandong Province, in April 2018. Photo: VCG



China and the US are striving to reach an agreement in trade talks, as both sides have shown a strong intention to find common ground in the latest round of negotiations. Washington is likely to face greater pressure, and it is more eager to end the trade war, which weighs on its economic outlook, analysts said.



Chinese and US officials are continuing trade negotiations and aim to reach a trade agreement that would lift "all tariffs" the two sides imposed on each other's products, Wang Shouwen, vice minister of commerce and deputy Chinese international trade representative, told a press briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions in Beijing on Saturday.



"At the moment, the economic and trade teams of the two sides are continuing full-fledged communication and consultations, under the principles and directions set by the leaders of the two countries, to reach an agreement to lift all the tariffs the two sides have imposed on each other," said Wang, who is also a member of the Chinese trade negotiation team, led by Vice Premier Liu He.



As a goodwill gesture, at a lunch during the latest round of talks in Washington DC at the end of February, the two officials tried the food of each other's country during the day of negotiations. Liu ordered a beef hamburger and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had chicken with eggplant for lunch, Wang noted.



During the negotiations, neither of them had coffee or tea, he added. "They both drank boiled water, to find common ground," Wang said.



Since the meeting of the two nations' leaders in December, the two sides have conducted three rounds of high-level talks, with officials on both sides hailing substantial progress but also maintaining that more work needs to be done.



The two sides have been accelerating negotiations day and night, an insider close to the matter with pseudonym of Taoranbiji said in a post on its Chinese Twitter-like Weibo account on Sunday.



"The Chinese delegation stayed in a hotel very close to the office of the US trade representative. On February 24, both sides decided to have lunch at the office to save time for more work," he said.



Also on that Sunday, officials from both sides didn't wear ties, reflecting intimacy and friendly intentions.



Close to a deal



All the signs show that China and US have made significant progress in the latest trade talks, as Beijing and Washington are fully aware that sound, sustainable bilateral relations are favorable not only to their economies but also to the global market, according to analysts.



"However, Donald Trump is more eager to reach an agreement with China, as the US economy is facing a challenging road ahead," Mei Xinyu, an expert close the Chinese



On the contrary, there appear to be positive signs for Chinese economy, which suffered setbacks in 2018 when increased tariffs hit domestic industries, he noted.



Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday said this year's growth target would be 6-6.5 percent.



He remained confident with a commitment to maintaining economic momentum as China shifts from quantity- to quality-oriented growth.



Intensified fears of a looming recession and disappointing jobs report are weighing on US economy, as the Dow logged its longest losing streak since June, media reported on Friday. "Trump is pushing officials to cut a deal with China, as part of his effort to bid for re-election 2020," Mei said.



Differences remain



There are signs that both China and the US have a strong willingness to reach an agreement in the shortest possible time, but there are specific issues in the negotiations. For instance, Washington wants more, and Beijing needs to keep the bottom line, Song Guoyou, director of Fudan University's Center for Economic Diplomacy, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"The latest Kim-Trump summit without a deal will exert much more pressure on the US, as it had expectations for two deals - a trade deal with China, another nuclear deal with



In spite of divergences, "there is hope that the two economic powers could reach an agreement to end the months-long tit-for-tat tariff war that has hurt Chinese and US businesses as well as those around the world," Wang told the briefing on Saturday.



As long as both sides adhere to mutual respect and commitment to equal consultation, any difficult problem can eventually find a mutually



acceptable solution, Liu Jianying, an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation of



the Ministry of Commerce, told the Global Times on Sunday.





