MAC apologizes for omitting Taiwan on map of China in promotional email

MAC Cosmetics, a New-York based cosmetics retailer under the Estee Lauder umbrella, has apologized for posting a map of China that omitted the island of Taiwan in a Women's Day promotional email campaign to US customers, saying it will resend a corrected version as soon as possible.



The promotion consisted of maps of several countries with different types of make-up under the tagline "Girl Power."



"MAC always respects and supports the one-China policy," said the company on Saturday in a statement posted on its twitter-like Weibo account. MAC also said in the apology that the company will further strengthen its process management and staff training to prevent such incidents from happening.



However, the claim that it "sincerely apologizes to Chinese consumers and netizens" and the swift responses were not enough to quash Chinese consumers' anger.



Netizens said there were also omissions in the maps of other countries, such as the US map, which did not include Alaska or Hawaii.



"Can't MAC be more careful? Such a basic mistake," said a Weibo user named Dulianjiaolian.



"I'm Chinese first, then a consumer. Only if you respect the market can the market feed you back," a netizen named Mumusan posted.



"Haven't there been enough similar incidents in the past to learn from?" a Weibo user named Yangguangshangdetaiyang posted.



"I believe that every Chinese employee at MAC is as clear as I am: No mistakes can be made on territorial questions. I hope that the (MAC) headquarters in the US can attach the same level of importance, correct the error as soon as possible, and never do it again," Zhang Yixing, MAC's brand spokesman in China, commented Saturday on MAC's post on Weibo.



The pop artist also changed his Weibo profile image into a complete map of China.



MAC is the latest of several companies that have apologized to Chinese customers.



Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana apologized in a video on Chinese social media in November 2018 after promotional videos were seen as racist and subsequent insulting remarks made by the Instagram account of Gabbana drew public ire.



US clothing retailer Gap in May 2018 apologized to China over a map on a T-shirt released in overseas markets that omitted South Tibet, the island of Taiwan and the South China Sea.



"Making mistakes first, then apologizing after a backlash," it's the same pattern in past similar incidents involving foreign companies, Wang Yong, an associate professor at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Sunday.



No company or organization should follow this pattern any longer, whether the mistakes are intentional or not, Wang said, adding that those who want to muddy the waters should remember that there is no wiggle room at all.









