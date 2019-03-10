China's further opening-up can ward off technology cold war

The Huawei booth is seen during CES 2019 consumer electronics show in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the US. Photo: VCG

The draft foreign investment law that has been submitted to the second session of China's top legislative body for deliberation is now a focus of public attention. China has the determination to further open up its economy, and it hopes the West can offer the same sincerity in return to open its high-tech markets, especially the 5G sector, to Chinese companies.China is moving quickly to push forward the formulation of the law, but the nation's purpose in doing so is not to make perfunctory changes to persuade the US to end the trade war as soon as possible.Beijing has been reforming its foreign investment approval system since 2013, when the country's first free trade zone was established in Shanghai. The country's efforts to open up its economy picked up speed in recent years. After years of tough efforts and preparations, China won't give up halfway and end up with an imperfect way on the reform of its foreign investment law.A high-quality foreign investment law will make China a more attractive destination for foreign capital, bringing more growth momentum for the Chinese economy. Although increased foreign investment will bring market competition pressure for China's domestic enterprises, the competitive pressure will prompt them to become more advanced as they become more exposed to global competition.China's accession to the WTO nearly two decades ago made many people in the country understand that global competition is a good thing for economic development.With higher competitiveness, domestic companies, especially those in high-tech industries, can speed up their pace of internationalization. Some Western observers have noticed that China is witnessing a boom in outbound investment, but this is just the beginning. China hopes its opening-up efforts can further promote its own companies in their drive to go global.China's opening-up of its economy should be rewarded with high-level investment liberalization and facilitation policies adopted by the West. If the US wants to enjoy the huge potential of China's opening-up, Washington needs to have the sincerity to welcome Chinese companies such as the telecom giant Huawei.China has the determination to win a technological cold war with the US and will provide its companies with necessary assistance to increase their presence in the global markets. Meanwhile, the country has also enough sincerity in terms of opening-up its economy to foreign investment.Resisting a technological cold war and opening-up of its own economy are to some extent two sides of the same coin, and China is expected to take the same serious attitude toward both campaigns.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn