Australia aims to lure Chinese visitors as ad campaign seeks to offset impact of deteriorating bilateral relations

Chinese tourists take pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, Australia. File photo: VCG

Australia is preparing for a scenario where Chinese tourists might turn their backs on the market amid cooling diplomatic relations with China, despite a costly ad campaign to attract more Chinese visitors.The Australian government will spend $5 million advertising to young Chinese urbanites to persuade them Australia is not dangerous and they should come despite the lack of free Wi-Fi, the Sydney Morning Herald said in a recent report.In one of the billboards from the ad campaign, Chinese characters are displayed, with such slogans as "Not enough words for Australia。""Australia already has a strong affinity among Chinese travelers; however, we must continue to find new ways to appeal to the Chinese market," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was quoted as saying in the report.Australia's latest move was interpreted by Chinese analysts as a move to be prepared for a negative scenario amid cooling diplomatic relations, which might hurt its tourism industry.Last year, the relationship between China and Australia was seriously marred by Australia's decision to pass laws against foreign interference, Liu Qing, director of the department for Asia-Pacific security and cooperation of the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday."The deteriorating relationship is reflected in the decreasing investment from Chinese investors in Australia's business, including the real estate sector and imports of raw materials," he said.Chinese investment in Australia dropped 40 percent year-on-year in 2017, mostly centered in industries such as mining and real estate, local media reported in October 2018."Like New Zealand, which has previously been affected by its decision not to allow Huawei to provide 5G technology, Australian tourism is also likely to suffer from its political decision," Liu told the Global Times.China postponed the launch of the 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism in February. Bilateral relations have soured since last November. New Zealand, following the US-geopolitical campaign in cracking down on China's Huawei - the largest telecoms equipment provider -- barred the company from building a 5G local network, citing security concerns.The Australian government imposed a similar ban on Huawei products last August, raising concerns over deteriorating bilateral relations.When asked to comment on media reports that Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne had reiterated the country's intention to keep Huawei out of Australia's 5G network infrastructure even if the US softens its stance on Huawei, China's Foreign Ministry urged Australia to abandon ideological bias and provide an environment of fair competition for Chinese companies, the Xinhua News Agency reported on March 1.Expensive campaigns to attract Chinese visitors might persuade some tourists to pay a visit, "but in the big picture, this is not likely to offset the negative influence of Australia's previous decisions," Liu said.The direct contribution of tourism to Australia's GDP was A$54.5 billion ($41.7 billion), accounting for 3 percent of total GDP in 2017, according to 2018 annual research by the World Travel & Tourism Council.A Beijing-based white-collar worker surnamed Huang, who visited Australia last December, said she may not visit it again if bilateral relations worsens."I have this patriotic feeling that makes me not want to go there anymore," she told the Global Times on Sunday.