Netizens, lawyers slam online used goods marketplace for selling secretly taken gynecological exam videos

Workers destroy illegal audio and video products using shredding machines. Shanghai municipal government destroyed large amounts of pornography and other illegal publications in Huangpu district Thursday morning. An activity promoting green reading among schools and students was also held. The event demonstrates authorities' determination in intellectual property protection and building up a sound social environment in Shanghai for the healthy growth of local juveniles. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Xianyu, an online marketplace of used goods, is in hot water after some netizens revealed gynecological exam and naked videos were sold on it, which violates people's privacy.The Xianyu customer service department told the Global Times on Sunday that they had deleted the vulgar videos sold on the platform as the videos violate personal privacy and disturb public order.No results can be found when the Global Times reporter on Sunday searched for "gynecologic exam video" on Xianyu.But some sellers still sell such videos under the cover of gynecologic surgery teaching videos when the Global Times reporter asked them if they have any.A seller named maoguisu1314 told the Global Times reporter that he had a one-hour candid video of gynecologic exams and pictures, as well as videos of naked women sold at 30 yuan ($4.5) as a package.Recording and selling the videos is illegal and violates the recorded women's personal and privacy rights, Lü Xiaoquan, a Beijing-based lawyer, told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that it could be a criminal offense.Xianyu should take the responsibility of auditing its online sellers to find out if they had registered their real names on the platform and supervise the goods before they are sold, said Lü.Some netizens said on social media on Thursday that there were candid gynecologic videos being sold on Xianyu, which featured women's private parts and were secretly recorded in hospitals and clinics.The post then sparked outrage online, with many calling for a thorough investigation to take out who took the videos and where."It may fulfill people's voyeuristic impulse, which sucks," wrote another."It's definitely not enough for Xianyu to just delete the videos. The authorities should thoroughly investigate the cases," wrote "realloveChan," whose sentiments represented the views of many others.