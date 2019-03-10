High-speed Beijing-Taiwan rail to be proposed

A view of Pingtan county, East China's Fujian Province File photo: Li Xuanmin/GT
Several members of China's top political advisory body are preparing to joint propose a high-speed rail link between the city of Beijing and Taiwan island during the two sessions to facilitate cross-Straits communication, according to a report by thepaper.cn on Thursday.
In the proposal, members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) suggested accelerating the construction of a high-speed rail link from Beijing to Taiwan, building the western section of the underwater tunnel across the Taiwan Straits and completing the construction of an undersea tunnel to an artificial island in the Taiwan Straits from Pingtan county in East China's Fujian Province.
Wu Zhiming, chairman of Fujian Provincial Party Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, who is participating in the joint proposal, was quoted as saying in the news report that a submarine tunnel from Pingtan to Taiwan could facilitate the communication and integration between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan to boost business and cultural relations. It could also act as a deterrent to separatist groups in the island of Taiwan. Pingtan is the Chinese mainland's nearest location to Taiwan, Wu said.
The high-speed rail between Beijing city and Taiwan island was first appeared in 2016 in the draft of the 13th Five-Year Plan
(2016-20). In 2015, a railway linking Beijing and Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province, was put into use. It is estimated in the plan that this year, the highway connecting Fuzhou and Pingtan would also be completed, which will pave the way for the construction of the Beijing-Taiwan high-speed railway, the report said.