CPPCC member urges improved cyber security given Huawei's accusation of US government hacking its servers

A visitor takes photos of a screen monitoring the internet during an exhibition on cyber security in Shanghai in September 2017. Photo: VCG

A member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and founder of the Antiy Labs suggested at the two sessions that government departments and enterprises should enhance their defensive capabilities after Huawei revealed recently that the US government had attacked the company's servers and stolen its emails as well as source code.Xiao Xinguang said this is urgent because of the huge risks since "the current defensive capabilities of cyber security are vulnerable to the highly intensive cyber attacks of state and organized levels."Xiao said that, at present, many of China's information systems and information infrastructures are at "low defensive," or even "ineffectively defensive," level, which is due to a lack of safety planning, budget and sound accountability.Most government departments and enterprises' cyber security systems are fragmented: They simply use one project to deal with one specific kind of threat, which means they lack a comprehensive and deep connection between different levels and links, Xiao noted.He said that many departments and enterprises even cut their budgets for cyber security systems due to the economic downturn.Xiao suggested that relevant authorities should help government departments and enterprises enhance cyber security and issue a clear guidance.Relevant authorities should provide mandatory requirements for the budget of cyber security to guarantee that the security planning being carried out is thorough, Xiao stated.He also suggested that relevant authorities form a deep accountability mechanism to monitor government departments and enterprises' cyber security systems in cyber security system construction.Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it is suing the US government to challenge the US over its ban on the use of Huawei products, as the Chinese telecoms firm, which has been besieged by US government attacks over its security "threats," has finally decided to fight back.Huawei alleged on Thursday that the US government has "hacked Huawei servers" and "stolen Huawei emails and its source code" while making groundless accusations against the company over cybersecurity risks.