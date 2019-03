Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (3rd from right), poses for selfies with travelers as he arrives for his commercial flight to Mexico City, at the airport in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday. In his first 100 days in office, Lopez Obrador has answered more questions from the press, flown in more economy-class flights, posed for more selfies with admiring citizens and visited more genuinely risky areas with little or no security. Photo: AP